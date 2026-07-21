Gwen Stefani shared a glimpse of her glamorous date night with husband Blake Shelton when the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Stefani offered a look at her stunning anniversary look in a reel on Instagram on Monday (July 20), set to her single from her debut solo record, 2004’s Love. Angel. Music. Baby., “Luxurious.” Stefani, 56, wore a sophisticated pink gown, paired with dazzling accessories. She smiled as she said that “Blake will not let me take any pictures of him, so it’s just gonna be me in my dress.” Still, she offered a look at Shelton, 50, beaming in a suit next to her. Stefani wrote in her caption, “5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever [Blake Shelton] ❤️gx”

The couple appeared to celebrate their July 3 anniversary in New York City, stirring speculation among some commenters that they attended Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce. Swift and Kelce, both 36, said “I do” in a massive ceremony that included about 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden. Country stars in attendance included Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, Little Big Town — made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook — and their spouses, Maren Morris, Sugarland members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, and more. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Shelton and Stefani attended the wedding.

The country artist met the No Doubt hitmaker when they were both coaches on The Voice in 2014. They began dating in 2015, and Shelton proposed in 2020. He and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021 at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton has embraced his role as stepfather to Stefani’s three sons from her previous marriage. He and Stefani have shared sweet glimpses into their lives together over the years, and debuted a few romantic duets, including “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You” and “Purple Irises.” Shelton said in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, “if I could have a repeat of these past 10 years [together, that] would be perfect.” See Stefani’s glimpse of the couple’s anniversary date night here: