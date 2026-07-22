After Rainout, BoSox Go For 15th Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox are set to face the Baltimore Orioles today (Wednesday, July 22) in a split doubleheader at Fenway Park after rain postponed Tuesday's game. The Red Sox are on the brink of tying their franchise record with a 15th consecutive win, a feat last achieved in 1946. The first game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. EDT, followed by the second at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Boston secured its 14th straight victory on Monday with a 6-5 win over Baltimore, as reported by The Canadian Press. Interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather, stating, "It is what it is...you want to go out there and play, but, at the same time, if it looks like it’s going to rain all night off and on, and you don’t even know if there’s a window to play...wet field conditions and things like that, it doesn’t make a ton of sense."

The Red Sox have encountered travel delays during their winning streak, including a 24-hour delay in Chicago and a mechanical issue on a flight from Denver, according to Fox Sports. Despite these hurdles, the team has continued its impressive run.

For today's games, the Orioles will start RHP Dean Kremer in the day game and RHP Kyle Bradish in the nightcap. The Red Sox will counter with LHP Jake Bennett in the opener, with LHP Ranger Suárez possibly returning from the injured list for the second game.

In other baseball action, the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are also playing a doubleheader in the Bronx due to rain, while the Miami Marlins aim to end an eight-game losing streak against the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a third consecutive win over the Minnesota Twins.