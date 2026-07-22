Bucs Aim To Secure Mayfield Before Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager to secure quarterback Baker Mayfield with a new contract before the start of training camp next week. According to NFL.com, the team plans to "dive in" to negotiations on a long-term extension. Mayfield, who is entering the final year of his contract, has made it clear that he will halt contract discussions once camp begins.

Mayfield, who signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Bucs in 2024, has expressed his desire to remain in Tampa Bay long-term. "We've built roots here in Tampa," Mayfield said, emphasizing his family's love for the community. Despite ongoing talks, he acknowledged that the negotiations are "not anywhere close" to what he had hoped for.

The Buccaneers, who experienced a disappointing 8-9 season in 2025, are keen to keep Mayfield, who has proven to be a capable leader on the field. Last season, the team faced several challenges, including the departure of star receiver Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers. However, Mayfield remains optimistic about the team's prospects, citing the strong receiver corps that includes Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Tez Johnson.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Mayfield has set a firm deadline for contract talks, stating, "It's all ball" once training camp starts. Despite the uncertainty, Mayfield is focused on helping the team win a Super Bowl.

With training camp fast approaching, the Bucs are under pressure to finalize a deal. If an agreement isn't reached, Mayfield will enter the 2026 season under his current contract, potentially opening the door for other teams to pursue him as a free agent.