Cardinals Guard Adams Facing Charges In Canada

Arizona Cardinals guard Isaiah Adams is facing legal troubles in Canada as the team begins its training camp. Adams, a 25-year-old native of Canada, turned himself in to the Durham Regional Police on Sunday (July 19) after being charged with multiple weapons offenses. The charges include possession of a firearm obtained by crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without a license, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a prohibited device.

Adams' sister, Allyson Mae Adams, faces the same charges. The investigation, led by the Guns and Gangs Unit, also involved two other individuals charged with fentanyl trafficking. The police discovered more than three kilograms of fentanyl in a vehicle, leading to a search at a residence in Pickering, Ontario, where the firearm was found.

Despite these charges, Adams has returned to Arizona and will report to the Cardinals' training camp on Wednesday (July 22), as reported by TSN. The Cardinals acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Adams, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2024, has been a key player for the team, starting 11 games last season. However, he faces competition from rookie offensive lineman Chase Bisontis for the right guard position during training camp.