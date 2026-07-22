Carney Says Trade Negotiations With U.S. Will Intensify

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that trade negotiations with the United States will intensify following the imposition of new tariffs by President Trump. Carney stated on Tuesday (July 21) that he and President Trump agreed to ramp up discussions after the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on various Canadian goods, set to take effect in 30 days.

The new tariffs target items such as wine, hockey sticks, and cement, with some key exports like energy and critical minerals being spared. The tariffs were introduced under the Tariff Act of 1930, with the Trump administration citing "discriminatory" trade measures by Canada as the reason for the levies. According to The Hill, Carney criticized the tariffs as a violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Carney emphasized that Canadians will unite to build a strong Canada and maintain a beneficial trading relationship with North American partners. He also warned that all options are on the table for Canada's response to the tariffs. The BBC reported that Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested a "tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar" response if the U.S. proceeds with the tariffs.

Tensions between the U.S. and Canada have been high since President Trump resumed office in January 2025, with Canada previously retaliating against U.S. tariffs. The Trump administration's tariffs have faced legal challenges, including a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that struck down many of the tariffs imposed under emergency powers. However, Trump has continued to seek other legal avenues to implement his trade policies.

The upcoming negotiations will be crucial as both nations navigate these trade tensions, with Carney aiming to secure a fair and beneficial agreement for Canada.