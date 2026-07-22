Chiefs Reveal New Stadium Plans In Kansas

By iHeartRadio

July 22, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Kansas City Stadium
Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have unveiled the first renderings of their new domed stadium, set to open in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2031. Team owner Clark Hunt introduced the plans on Wednesday (July 22), emphasizing the stadium's design to maintain the franchise's reputation as one of the loudest venues in the NFL. The 70,000-seat stadium will be built for noise, featuring a fully enclosed roof with translucent ETFE panels.

The $3 billion stadium is part of a larger $4.5 billion project, which includes a $300 million practice facility in Olathe, Kansas, and two private real estate development areas. The project is expected to have a significant economic impact, generating an estimated $8.2 billion during construction and $1.5 billion annually once operational.

Hunt expressed excitement about the new stadium, stating, "From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that." The Chiefs partnered with local architecture firm MANICA to design the stadium, which will also feature a Drum Deck for pregame ceremonies and a Chiefs Ring of Honor.

The Chiefs plan to bid for major events, including the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and College Football Playoff games. Hunt's late father, Lamar Hunt, had long dreamed of hosting a Super Bowl in Kansas City, a goal now within reach thanks to the new stadium's design.

The move to Kansas City, Kansas, follows a decision by Kansas lawmakers to issue bonds covering 60% of the stadium's cost. The Chiefs' current home, Arrowhead Stadium, will host six World Cup games this summer, marking another milestone for the Hunt family and Kansas City.

For more details, visit the NFL's report and Fox 4 Kansas City.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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