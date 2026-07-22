D4vd Preliminary Hearing Continues Today

The preliminary hearing for David Anthony Burke, known as singer D4vd, continues today in Los Angeles. Burke is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she allegedly threatened to expose their illegal relationship. Prosecutors claim Burke killed Hernandez to protect his music career.

The hearing, which began on Tuesday (July 21), will determine if there is enough evidence for Burke to stand trial. Burke, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty, although the latter has not been confirmed by the prosecution.

During the hearing, graphic images of Hernandez's dismembered body were shown in court. Her remains were discovered in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke. Prosecutors allege Burke used a chainsaw to dismember her body, attempting to erase evidence of their relationship.

The case has attracted significant media attention, with many onlookers attending the hearing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Burke's financial success, reportedly earning over $10 million between 2023 and 2025, is a key element in the prosecution's argument that he had a motive to silence Hernandez.

Fox LA reports that Burke's defense team has challenged the prosecution's evidence, arguing that the case lacks sufficient proof. They have suggested that someone else might be responsible for Hernandez's death.

The hearing is expected to last several days, with a decision on whether to proceed to trial anticipated soon. U.S. News notes that the defense may argue that Burke did not cause Hernandez's death, despite the evidence presented.