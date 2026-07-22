Elon Musk Plans AI 'Odyssey' Film Amid Casting Controversy

Elon Musk has announced plans to create an AI-generated version of 'The Odyssey' that he claims will be "historically accurate." This announcement follows criticism of director Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, which features a diverse cast including Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Elliot Page as the Greek warrior Sinon. Musk, who is known for his outspoken views on social media, took to X on Tuesday (July 21) to express his disapproval of Nolan's casting choices, stating that his chatbot, Grok Imagine, will produce a full-length movie of 'The Odyssey' by the end of the year.

Musk's criticism centers on the casting of Black and trans actors in roles traditionally depicted as white in Greek mythology. He has accused Nolan of casting diverse actors to meet the Academy's representation standards for Oscar eligibility, although these claims are misleading. According to Forbes, films must meet two out of four diversity standards, which can be achieved through various means, not solely through casting choices.

Despite Musk's criticism, Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has been a box office success, grossing approximately $265 million in its first week. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nolan defended his casting decisions, stating that he aimed to reflect the oral tradition of the story through diverse representation.

As reported by Variety, Musk's announcement of an AI-generated 'Odyssey' film has sparked further debate about the role of diversity in modern adaptations of classical works. Musk's version promises to adhere closely to the original text, but critics argue that his focus on historical accuracy overlooks the creative liberties that have always been part of storytelling.