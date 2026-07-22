First Two NFL Training Camps Open

The NFL training camps have officially begun with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals opening their doors to veterans on Wednesday (July 22). These two teams are getting a head start as they prepare for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Wednesday, August 6. This early start gives them a week-long advantage over the rest of the league.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots will have their veterans report on Friday (July 24). The Seahawks and Patriots are set to face off in a Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday, September 9, marking the opening of the 2026 regular season.

According to Yahoo Sports, all 32 NFL teams will have reported to training camp by July 28. As the camps begin, fans are eager to see how new head coaches and quarterback battles unfold.

The Seattle Seahawks were the first team to have their rookies report on July 17, and they will hold their first full-squad workout on July 24. The Seahawks will also be featured on this season's edition of "Hard Knocks," set to premiere on August 4.