French Model Scout Linked To Epstein Found Dead Near Paris

French model scout Daniel Siad, who was under investigation for alleged human trafficking and sexual crimes tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead at his home in Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed that Siad, age 69, was discovered at his residence and that an investigation has begun to determine the cause of death. Authorities stated that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to clarify the circumstances, but no official cause has been announced yet.

Siad’s name appeared nearly 2,000 times in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice, which detailed extensive connections between Epstein and various associates. French prosecutors opened an investigation into Siad in February for organized human trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime. Despite this, investigators explained that there had not been enough evidence to warrant his arrest prior to his death. Siad had been subject to surveillance and was accused by at least five women of rape and trafficking, allegations he repeatedly denied in interviews, including with French broadcaster BFMTV in May. His lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, emphasized that Siad was never formally prosecuted and maintained his innocence until his death.

The death has drawn strong reactions from alleged victims and their legal representatives, who expressed frustration that Siad died before he could be interviewed or face trial. One victim told the BBC that a crucial link to information about Epstein had now disappeared, saying, "An important link in the chain has just vanished into thin air, without there even having been a chance to recover the information Daniel Siad might have possessed." Anne-Claire Le Jeune, a lawyer representing several accusers, said the slow pace of the investigation deprived victims of a "crucial step in their pursuit of truth and justice."

Siad is the second Epstein associate in France to die while under scrutiny. In 2022, modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in his Paris prison cell while awaiting trial on charges related to the rape and trafficking of minors. Both men had longstanding professional ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

While the investigation into Siad’s activities continues to seek other individuals who may have been involved, the French prosecutor’s office has closed criminal proceedings against Siad due to his death but affirmed that efforts to uncover the broader network will proceed.