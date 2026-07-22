House Rejects Military Transgender Ban Amendment

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday (July 21) to reject an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that sought to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. Sponsored by Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, the amendment aimed to codify President Trump's executive order, which called for the exclusion of transgender individuals from military service. The House voted 217-212 against the amendment, with four Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The executive order, implemented by President Trump in January, stated that expressing a "false 'gender identity'" divergent from an individual's sex does not meet the rigorous standards necessary for military service. It also prohibited males and females from using or sharing facilities designated for the opposite sex. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in June that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to expel currently serving transgender individuals was motivated by animus, violating their constitutional rights. The ruling did not apply to those wishing to enlist, as it involved different considerations.

Republicans have long advocated for policies targeting transgender Americans, citing reasons such as protecting women's sports, parental rights, and military readiness. Democrats, however, argue that these measures discriminate against transgender people and infringe on their rights. The NDAA, an annual must-pass bill, establishes policies and authorizes appropriations for the Department of Defense's military activities, military construction, and the Department of Energy's defense activities.

The amendment's rejection marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over transgender rights in the military. As the NDAA continues through the legislative process, it remains to be seen how these issues will be addressed in future negotiations. For more details, visit The Hill and AOL.