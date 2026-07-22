How to Buy BIG3 Tickets In 2026 And Stream Every Game Free On iHeartRadio

The BIG3 is back for its biggest summer yet, and courtside seats to the fastest, hardest-hitting 3-on-3 basketball league on the planet are moving fast.

Whether you want to watch NBA legends and rising stars battle it out in person or catch every buzzer-beater live on the radio, this guide walks you through exactly how to buy BIG3 tickets in 2026 — and how to listen free on iHeartRadio, the official audio home of the league. The BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. Played on a half-court with rosters stacked with former NBA stars and Hall of Fame coaches, it's known for its fast pace, physical play, and signature 4-point shot. Teams tour a different major city each week all summer before the championship.

This season brings plenty of drama. Defending champion Miami 305 returns after a thrilling 52–48 title win over the Chicago Triplets, sealed by a Mario Chalmers game-winner, with Finals MVP Michael Beasley back in the mix. Familiar names headline the league again, including Dwight Howard (LA Riot), Joe Johnson (Detroit Amps), and Montrezl Harrell (Chicago Triplets), while 12-year NBA veteran Derrick Favors joins the Houston Rig Hands as a marquee newcomer. The coaching bench is just as stacked, featuring Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Gary Payton, and Nancy Lieberman. It all builds toward the championship in Charlotte on August 22.

Where to Buy BIG3 Tickets

The safest, fastest place to start is the official league site, big3.com/tickets. From there you can pick your city, see live availability, and check out through verified sellers. You'll also find BIG3 tickets on the major marketplaces:

Ticketmaster — the official primary ticketing partner for most arenas on the tour.

— the official primary ticketing partner for most arenas on the tour. The arena box office — venues like Little Caesars Arena, TD Garden, and the Toyota Center sell direct, which lets you skip some online fees.

2026 BIG3 Schedule

The 2026 season runs 10 weeks, tipping off June 20 and closing with the championship on August 22. Here's where the tour stops:

July 23 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

July 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

July 31 — Miami, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

August 2 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

August 6 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

August 9 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

August 15 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center (Playoffs)

August 22 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (Championship)

Dates and venues can change — always confirm on big3.com/schedule before you buy.

How to Listen to BIG3 Free on iHeartRadio

Can't make it to the arena? You don't have to miss a second. iHeartRadio is the exclusive audio home of the BIG3, streaming live play-by-play of every game — free.

Here's how to tune in: