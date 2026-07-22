Judge Makes Ruling On Pooh Shiesty’s Final Attempt At Bond

The request was filed around the same time Pooh's co-defendant, BIG30, was released from jail on bond. The Memphis artist was granted bail after a judge disagreed with the government's assessment that he was a flight risk and a danger to the community. Pooh's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also released on bond, as well as the rapper's alleged partner-in-crime Kedarius Waters.



Pooh Shiesty and eight co-defendants were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping after they allegedly held Gucci Mane and his two associates at gunpoint at a Dallas recording studio earlier this year. After a discussion about the terms of Pooh's record deal went south, the Department of Justice alleges the rapper, born Lontrell Williams, Jr., and his eight other co-defendants allegedly "executed an armed takeover" as he "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract" while holding an AK-style pistol.



If convicted, they all face life in prison, but Pooh's sentence could be more severe. He was out on supervised release with an ankle monitor while serving out the rest of a 63-month sentence at a halfway house in Texas. As part of his sentence, Pooh was prohibited from possessing a firearm or being around those who owned one.



Pooh Shiesty is set to face trial on February 22, 2027.