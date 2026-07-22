Latto To Join Doja Cat As Special Guest On ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

July 22, 2026

Latto & Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images

Latto and Doja Cat are teaming up to bring their fans a special performance this fall.

On Tuesday, July 21, Doja Cat and Latto shared a video announcing that they're going on tour together later this year. Big Mama will join Doja Cat as a special guest on the North American leg of her "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour. Doja Cat and Latto will hit the road together beginning October 1 at the Little Caesars Dome in Detroit. The tour will travel to 31 major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. It will wrap up in New York City on December 1.

The major update to Doja Cat's tour was announced shortly after the duo dropped the official music video for their recent collaboration "Okayyy." The voluptuous duo flaunts all their assets as they throw down their verses and gyrate their hips to the Coupe-produced banger from Latto's recent album Big Mama.

Tickets for Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour are on sale now. Check out the full list of tour dates and watch the music video for "Okayyy" below.

Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour Dates

Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Oct. 4 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Oct. 6 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Oct. 8 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Oct. 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct. 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct. 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Oct. 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Oct. 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 3 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Nov. 4 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Nov. 6 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Nov. 7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Nov. 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Nov. 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Nov. 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Nov. 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Nov. 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Nov. 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Nov. 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Dec. 1 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

LattoDoja Cat
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