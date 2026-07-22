Latto To Join Doja Cat As Special Guest On ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour

Latto and Doja Cat are teaming up to bring their fans a special performance this fall.



On Tuesday, July 21, Doja Cat and Latto shared a video announcing that they're going on tour together later this year. Big Mama will join Doja Cat as a special guest on the North American leg of her "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour. Doja Cat and Latto will hit the road together beginning October 1 at the Little Caesars Dome in Detroit. The tour will travel to 31 major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. It will wrap up in New York City on December 1.