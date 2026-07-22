Latto To Join Doja Cat As Special Guest On ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2026
Latto and Doja Cat are teaming up to bring their fans a special performance this fall.
On Tuesday, July 21, Doja Cat and Latto shared a video announcing that they're going on tour together later this year. Big Mama will join Doja Cat as a special guest on the North American leg of her "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour. Doja Cat and Latto will hit the road together beginning October 1 at the Little Caesars Dome in Detroit. The tour will travel to 31 major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. It will wrap up in New York City on December 1.
The major update to Doja Cat's tour was announced shortly after the duo dropped the official music video for their recent collaboration "Okayyy." The voluptuous duo flaunts all their assets as they throw down their verses and gyrate their hips to the Coupe-produced banger from Latto's recent album Big Mama.
Tickets for Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour are on sale now. Check out the full list of tour dates and watch the music video for "Okayyy" below.
Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie" World Tour Dates
Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 3 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Oct. 4 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Oct. 6 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Oct. 8 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Oct. 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct. 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct. 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Oct. 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Oct. 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 3 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Nov. 4 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Nov. 6 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Nov. 7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Nov. 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Nov. 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Nov. 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Nov. 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Nov. 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Nov. 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Nov. 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Nov. 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Dec. 1 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden