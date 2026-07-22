Lynx' Collier To Make Season Debut Tonight

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is set to make her 2026 season debut tonight (Wednesday, July 22) against the Seattle Storm. The 29-year-old forward, who underwent surgery on both ankles during the offseason, has been listed as probable for the game. Collier, a four-time All-NBA selection, was having an MVP-level season last year before ankle issues derailed her campaign.

According to ESPN, Collier's return comes as the Lynx hold the best record in the WNBA at 21-6. Despite her absence, the team has thrived, led by rookie sensation Olivia Miles and standout performances from Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams. Miles, the No. 2 draft pick, has been making a strong case for Rookie of the Year and MVP.

Collier's return is highly anticipated as she was the MVP runner-up in 2025 and named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Her presence is expected to bolster the Lynx's championship aspirations. WKZO reports that if Collier is unable to play tonight, her next opportunity will be on July 28 against the Toronto Tempo.

Fans and teammates alike are eager to see how Collier and Miles will perform together on the court. Their combination is expected to be one of the most dynamic in the league, potentially leading the Lynx to their first championship of the Collier era.