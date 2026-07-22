Maduro, Wife’s New York Drug Trafficking Trial Set For June 2027

Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will stand trial in New York City beginning Monday (June 1, 2027), on charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. The couple appeared in federal court on Wednesday (July 22), where U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the trial date after reviewing proposals from both prosecutors and defense attorneys, according to ABC News.

Federal prosecutors allege that Maduro and Flores conspired with drug cartels and elements of the Venezuelan military to transport thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States. Prosecutors also accuse the couple of ordering kidnappings, beatings, and murders related to their alleged drug operations. If convicted, both face potential life sentences. The pair have pleaded not guilty, with Maduro declaring during his January arraignment, "I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country," as reported by The National News Desk.

The U.S. government removed Maduro from power in Venezuela in January and brought him to New York to face the charges. During court hearings, defense attorneys argued that the U.S. government violated Maduro's rights by blocking Venezuelan government funds from being used to pay for his legal defense. After the Treasury Department began allowing access to those funds in April, the defense withdrew its motion to dismiss. Defense attorney Barry Pollack indicated plans to challenge the indictment on the grounds of sovereign immunity, with arguments expected in the fall, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors have provided most of the unclassified evidence and expect to turn over most classified material by November. Both sides reserved the right to request scheduling changes if classified evidence issues arise.

While Maduro and Flores remain in custody in Brooklyn, Venezuela is dealing with a humanitarian crisis following recent earthquakes, and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have shifted under acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The federal case focuses solely on drug trafficking allegations, with no election-related charges included.

The trial is set to begin on Monday (June 1, 2027), but pretrial motions and hearings on legal issues, including sovereign immunity, are scheduled for the coming months.