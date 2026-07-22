During a recent interview with Complex for their "GOAT Talk" segment, stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland shared a lighthearted moment that left Damon in disbelief. While promoting their new film, The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, the actors were asked to name their "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) in various categories. When Holland asked Damon to name the "GOAT movie you wish you were in," Damon chose the 1999 sci-fi classic The Matrix.

Damon expressed his admiration for the film, saying, "I love The Matrix. It just blew me away when I saw it." He praised Keanu Reeves for his iconic role, noting how Reeves carried the movie. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Holland admitted he had never seen The Matrix.

Damon, surprised, responded, "Are you f‑‑‑ing kidding me?"

Holland acknowledged Damon's reaction, explaining,

"I know. Yeah, I don't know why I've never seen it. I know that I would love it."

Damon, instead of criticizing, expressed envy that Holland would experience the film for the first time, adding, "It's extraordinary. It's a great movie."

Holland also shared his own GOAT movie wish, choosing the 1996 thriller _Primal Fear_, starring Edward Norton. He admired Norton's performance and expressed a desire to play that role. Damon approved of Holland's choice, revealing that Primal Fear inspired him and Ben Afflec k to write Good Will Hunting.

The interaction between Damon and Holland showcases their camaraderie and shared passion for film. Fans can watch their full discussion on Complex's "GOAT Talk" segment.