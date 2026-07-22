MLS Probes Inter Miami's Signing Of Casemiro

Inter Miami CF has announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, through the 2027 season, with an option to extend until June 2029. However, the move has sparked controversy, as Major League Soccer (MLS) is investigating allegations of tampering raised by the LA Galaxy.

The controversy stems from MLS's unique discovery rights system, which allows clubs to claim priority negotiation rights for players not yet under contract in the league. According to Goal.com, LA Galaxy had previously registered their interest in Casemiro, securing his discovery rights. Consequently, the Galaxy is reportedly demanding $1 million for these rights before the transfer can be finalized.

Despite these complications, Casemiro chose Inter Miami, reportedly influenced by the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi. The midfielder's decision followed a visit to Miami with his family, as reported by Fox Sports.

The discovery rights system has faced criticism within MLS, with some viewing it as outdated. It has led to complex negotiations, as seen in the case of Marco Reus, where Charlotte FC initially sought $800,000 for his rights before settling for $400,000 with LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami, with its Designated Player slots filled by Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Germán Berterame, will need to structure Casemiro's contract creatively. According to OneFootball, Casemiro is willing to lower his salary expectations to join the team.

MLS is reportedly examining ways to streamline the discovery rights system to prevent similar disputes in the future. Meanwhile, Inter Miami must reach an agreement with LA Galaxy to finalize Casemiro's move, as he is currently on international duty with Brazil.