Mr. Beast Announces Marriage To Thea Booysen

YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has tied the knot with fellow content creator Thea Booysen. The couple celebrated their marriage on Tuesday (July 21) in a private ceremony on Necker Island, owned by billionaire Richard Branson. Mr. Beast shared the news on Instagram, describing the event as "the best day of my life."

The 28-year-old YouTuber, known for his philanthropic stunts and viral challenges, has amassed over 500 million subscribers. His bride, Booysen, also a content creator, has nearly 140,000 subscribers. The intimate wedding included 70 guests and was preceded by a week of festivities starting July 14, featuring activities like kitesurfing and snorkeling.

Booysen wore a lacy Nicole + Felicia Couture gown, while Mr. Beast donned a cream and black tuxedo from Ralph Lauren. Despite Mr. Beast's reputation for grand gestures, he previously expressed his desire for a low-key wedding to focus on family and friends. "This will definitely be more family and friends—definitely more private," he told People in January 2025.

The couple plans to make annual gatherings with loved ones a tradition. Booysen shared with People, "We decided we want to start doing something like this every year, where we put aside a week to have our friends and family join us."