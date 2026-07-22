NBA 2K27 Covers To Feature Wemby, Clark, Rose

The latest installment of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K27, will feature prominent basketball figures on its covers. Victor Wembanyama, the rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, has been selected as the cover athlete for the Standard Edition. His impressive performance in the league, including a standout postseason, has made him a fitting choice. In the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points and earned unanimous MVP honors, further solidifying his status as a basketball sensation.

Joining him on the game's Deluxe Edition cover is Caitlin Clark of the WNBA's Indiana Fever. Clark's inclusion highlights the growing recognition of women's basketball. Meanwhile, the Ultra Edition will feature Derrick Rose, the legendary Chicago Bulls player, celebrating his enduring impact on the sport.

NBA 2K27 is available for pre-order now and will hit stores on September 4. The game continues the tradition of showcasing diverse talents from the basketball world, appealing to a wide audience of fans. The selection of Wembanyama, Clark, and Rose underscores the game's commitment to representing both current and legendary figures in basketball.