NFL Suspends Cardinals Exec Amid Gambling Probe

The NFL has indefinitely suspended Ryan Gold, a personnel executive for the Arizona Cardinals, for violating the league's gambling policy. The suspension follows an investigation that revealed Gold shared confidential information about the Cardinals' 2026 draft selections before they were publicly announced. Additionally, Gold participated in parlay bets on both NFL and college games. The league has not disclosed to whom Gold provided the information.

The NFL's gambling policy, which is reviewed annually with all personnel, strictly prohibits any form of sports gambling or sharing of non-public information. Despite the violation, the league stated there is no evidence suggesting the integrity of any NFL game was compromised. The NFL emphasized the seriousness of the violation in a statement, as reported by NFL.com.

The Cardinals expressed full support for the NFL's decision, stating that the league's policies are clear and consistently communicated to all employees. Gold, who has been with the Cardinals for 13 seasons, was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025. He has the right to appeal the suspension.

The NFL's investigation included interviews and examination of electronic records, with the Cardinals fully cooperating. The league found no indication that any other team member was involved or that any game was affected. The NFL has dedicated significant resources to its gambling education program, reaching over 20,000 league-associated individuals.

This incident adds to the history of gambling violations within the NFL, with at least 15 players suspended since 1963. However, no suspensions have occurred since Isaiah Rodgers in June 2023, as noted by Yahoo Sports.