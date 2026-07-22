Nick Turturro Hits The Road For Pizza-Fueled Podcast 'Delivering Happiness'

By iHeartRadio

July 22, 2026

The new TikTok Podcast Network series, 'Delivering Happiness,' stars actor Nick Turturro as he embarks on a unique journey, delivering pizza for Prince St. Pizza. The series showcases Turturro's adventures as each delivery becomes an unscripted moment filled with humor, connection, and truth.

In 'Delivering Happiness,' Turturro takes listeners on a ride through various neighborhoods, where he encounters unexpected conversations with customers, friends, and familiar faces. These interactions reveal authentic stories that only unfold around a shared love for pizza. The series blends comedy, real-life storytelling, and the culture of local pizza restaurants, capturing the personalities and connections that make sharing pizza special.

The show is more than just about delivering pizza; it celebrates community, good food, and the joy of bringing people together over a fresh box of pizza. Every episode promises a journey that starts with a delivery and ends with a smile.

According to Prince St. Pizza, the series aims to highlight the simple joys found in everyday moments, making it a feel-good experience for viewers.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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