Nolan Wells Family Autopsy To Be Released Weds

An independent autopsy for Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old found dead off Horn Island, Mississippi, will be released Wednesday (July 22) at the NAACP National Convention in Chicago. Wells was on a boating trip with friends for the Fourth of July weekend when he was reported missing. His body was discovered on July 6.

The case has drawn national attention due to its racial dynamics, as Wells, who was Black, was with a group of white friends. The family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, questions the initial conclusion of no foul play. Crump will announce the autopsy findings at the convention.

The NAACP has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wells' death. Family members have raised concerns about inconsistencies in the accounts of the events leading up to his disappearance.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has stated that Wells' friends are cooperating with the investigation. However, the family has expressed doubts, citing deleted messages from Wells' phone and a video of a fight involving him. Crump emphasized the need for a transparent investigation, questioning the actions of Wells' friends and the lack of immediate assistance when he was reportedly left behind.

The independent autopsy results are expected to shed light on the cause of Wells' death and may influence the ongoing investigation. The family continues to seek answers and justice for Nolan Wells.