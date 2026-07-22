NYC Mayor Backs Off Arrest Pledge For Israeli PM

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has retracted his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant. In a video posted Tuesday night (July 21) on his official X account, Mamdani outlined various war crimes allegations against Netanyahu and stated that he had explored all options for detaining him in New York City. However, he acknowledged that the city lacks the independent authority to enforce the ICC warrant.

Mamdani's initial promise to arrest Netanyahu was part of his campaign, and he reiterated it as the Israeli leader is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Despite backing down, Mamdani challenged the federal government to take action, stating, "Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City—nor is any other war criminal at large."

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, citing alleged war crimes related to Israel's military actions in Gaza. However, the U.S. is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, meaning it does not have the obligation to enforce such warrants. As reported by Fox News, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz criticized Mamdani's remarks as "pure political theater," emphasizing that federal authority supersedes local actions in such matters.

The situation has sparked debate over the limits of a mayor's authority in foreign affairs. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has faced scrutiny for his foreign policy positions, particularly concerning Israel. According to Ukrainian National News, Mamdani admitted that his team is still consulting with lawyers to understand the legal boundaries of his authority.

Despite the controversy, Netanyahu has indicated his intention to visit New York for the UN General Assembly, dismissing Mamdani's statements as biased and contrary to American values.