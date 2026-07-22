Pan Am Crash Wreckage Found Off Puerto Rico After 74 Years

The wreckage of the Pan Am Clipper Endeavor, a DC-4 aircraft that crashed in the ocean off Puerto Rico in 1952, has been discovered after more than seven decades, bringing closure to one of aviation’s most pivotal disasters. The crash claimed 52 lives and was a driving force behind the mandatory passenger safety briefings now standard on commercial flights.

A search team led by the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and the undersea exploration company Deep Sea Vision located the wreckage in June using an advanced autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with high-resolution sonar. The fuselage and tail were found nearly 2,000 feet below the surface, confirming the plane’s final resting place just north of Puerto Rico.

The disaster occurred shortly after takeoff from San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the flight was bound for New York City. Both right-side engines failed, forcing the plane to make a violent water landing. Although all 64 passengers and five crew members initially survived the impact, confusion and panic set in. Survivors reported difficulty locating life vests and deploying life rafts, with language barriers and a lack of coordinated evacuation procedures worsening the situation. The plane sank in less than three minutes, resulting in 52 deaths; only 17 people were rescued, as reported by Fox News.

The tragedy spurred significant changes in aviation safety. The Civil Aeronautics Board, which later became the Federal Aviation Administration, recommended mandatory preflight safety briefings and improved flotation equipment. These measures are now routine for all commercial air travelers.

The search was revived in 2019 after Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, learned about a luggage tag from the flight washing ashore in Florida. Years of research, including combing Pan Am, Coast Guard, and Civil Aeronautics Board archives, pinpointed the likely location. The breakthrough came from Puerto Rican records, a crash map by Air Force pilots who witnessed the event, and weather data from the night of the crash.

When a Deep Sea Vision vessel equipped with a cutting-edge underwater drone was in the area, the team conducted a targeted search over a 10-square-nautical-mile zone. The drone found the wreckage on its first pass. Images from the site clearly showed the iconic Pan American logo and aircraft name.

There are no plans to recover or disturb the wreckage, which is considered a grave site. The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation is working with the Puerto Rican government to protect the site and is advocating for a memorial to honor those lost. The story of the search and discovery will be featured in a future episode of the Discovery Channel show Expedition Unknown.

The two known living survivors—one now 102 years old, the other a baby at the time of the crash—have been contacted and expressed deep emotion and gratitude upon learning the wreck was finally found.