Phil Collins Teases New Music: ‘I’ve Got Some Things That Are Finished’

Phil Collins fans, new music may just be on the horizon.

The legendary musician revealed that he has completed new material during a recent appearance on the Sodajerker on Songwriting podcast.

"Oh, I've got some things that are finished," the "You'll Be in My Heart" hitmaker admitted. "Well, a couple of things that are finished. I've got a lot of ideas. I know what they are, but I haven't approached them since the health issues. But I've got a studio downstairs in my basement. I'm now not taking the long way around to avoid going in it."

The music icon released his latest album, Going Back, in 2010.

Back in May, Collins opened up about his health struggles in a new rare interview, ahead of his upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction later this year.

The "Sussudio" singer revealed that, despite ongoing health struggles over the last few years, everything is "fine" now.

"Everything's fine now," he told the BBC on May 24. "I had problems with my knee, which I had for a while, but I played through it, toured through it. Eventually I had to have a knee operation, and I had to have it five times, because it kept either getting infected or it broke, you know. So I was inactive for a long time."