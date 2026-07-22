Plas Johnson, Saxophonist Behind Iconic ‘Pink Panther’ Theme, Dead At 94

Legendary saxophonist Plas Johnson has died at the age of 94.

The musician behind the iconic Pink Panther theme song died on Wednesday (July 15) at his home in Los Angeles, per The New York Times.

The late musician's children, Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver, confirmed the news of his passing and revealed that their father had performed recently at his retirement community.

"I just heard that we lost saxophone master Plas Johnson," record producer Bob Corritore shared in a Facebook tribute on Sunday (July 19). "Best known for his famous sax part on the Pink Panther theme, his mid 1950s sides were raw, rockin' jump blues instrumentals! He was blessed with a warm, full tone and beautiful phrasing that he carried with him his whole life. A musician's musician."



Born in Donaldson, La., in 1931, Johnson began performing professionally at age 10, first as a singer before learning how to play the saxophone.



Henry Mancini's "The Pink Panther Theme," from the 1963 movie, currently ranks at No. 20 on the American Film Institute's list of the 25 greatest film scores of all time.