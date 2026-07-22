Prince George All Smiles In New Portrait Celebrating His 13th Birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William officially have a teenager on their hands!

On Wednesday (July 22), the royals celebrated their oldest child Prince George turning 13 by sharing a new official portrait in honor of his milestone birthday. The post follows a tradition of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share new portraits of each of their children for their birthdays. They are also parents to daughter Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

The new photo, which was shared on the royals' social media accounts, was captured by photographer Matt Porteous at Kensington Palace last month after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, per People. In the pic, the young prince was the spitting image of his father as he smiled for the camera, wearing a dark suit and white dress shirt.

"Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉," the caption reads.