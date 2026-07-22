Raiders To Give Mendoza First-Team Reps

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to give quarterback Fernando Mendoza, their first-overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, a chance to earn the starting position for Week One. According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Mendoza will receive a "sprinkling" of first-team reps during training camp. Despite the potential, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak has expressed a preference for the Heisman Trophy winner to sit for a year behind veteran QB Kirk Cousins, who is expected to take most of the snaps with the starting lineup.

The Raiders' decision to draft Mendoza from Indiana as the top pick reflects their belief in his long-term potential. However, they also signed Cousins, a seasoned quarterback with a history of success, to provide stability and mentorship. Pro Football Rumors highlights that Cousins' experience and connection with Kubiak from their time together in Minnesota make him the current favorite for the starting role.

Mendoza, who excelled in college football, is still in the process of signing his rookie contract, which is expected to be worth approximately $57.27 million, including a $38.11 million signing bonus. The delay in finalizing the contract is reportedly due to the signing bonus schedule. Yahoo Sports notes that while Mendoza is seen as the future of the franchise, the Raiders are cautious about rushing him into the starting position, emphasizing a strategic and gradual development plan.

Training camp will be a crucial period for both Mendoza and Cousins. Mendoza's performance could potentially accelerate his transition to the starting role, though the Raiders appear committed to a measured approach to ensure his long-term success.