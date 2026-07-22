Record Executive Says D4vd Was Dropped From Label 4 Months Before Arrest

D4vd, born David Burke, was preparing to release his debut album WITHERED in the weeks before prosecutors allege he killed Celeste, who was 14 at the time. They claimed he lured the teenage girl to his home in Hollywood Hills on the night of April 23, 2025, and murdered her after she threatened to expose their alleged sexual relationship. D4vd released his WITHERED album three days later.



According to a separate witness's testimony, D4vd earned a signing bonus of $600,000 when Interscope recruited him in 2022 and received another huge check later. The label also got a cut of brand partnerships D4vd had with AMC, Bose, Crocs, and Hollister. In total, the witnesses claimed the singer made about $12 million between 2023 and 2025.



Poimiroo told the court that the label dropped him in December 2025 and that they hadn't given him a single penny in 2026. D4vd was arrested four months later and charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



During day one of the preliminary hearing, prosecutors revealed graphic photos of Celeste after she was discovered in the Tesla registered to the singer. He reportedly didn't look away from the photos, and neither did the young girl's family members, who were seated in the courtroom. A judge will decide if there's enough evidence to move forward to trial. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County D.A. Nathan Hochman hasn't ruled out a possible death penalty if D4vd is found guilty.