Rep. Andy Biggs Wins Arizona GOP Governor Primary

Rep. Andy Biggs has secured the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, setting up a high-stakes contest this fall against Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs. The win concludes a competitive primary in which Biggs defeated fellow Representative David Schweikert and businessmen Scott Neely and Ken Miceli for the GOP slot. Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and benefited from strong fundraising and conservative support.

Arizona voters went to the polls to pick who would challenge Hobbs, who is seeking her second four-year term as governor in a state considered a key battleground this election cycle. Biggs capitalized on his close ties with President Trump, who remains influential among Arizona Republicans. Biggs, who has represented the state’s 5th Congressional District since 2017 and previously led the Arizona state Senate, emerged as the top contender in a field with three other candidates.

The race now shifts to the general election, where Democrats hope to defend the seat in a year where Hobbs is described as one of the most at-risk governors nationwide. The campaign is expected to focus on issues such as the economy, housing, and election integrity, with Hobbs and her supporters labeling Biggs as “too extreme” for the state based on his past efforts questioning the 2020 election results—an issue that has featured prominently in Arizona’s recent political debates. Biggs has attempted to broaden his appeal by highlighting bipartisan work and connections to Arizona political figures.