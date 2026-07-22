'Scared' Kesha Documents Hilarious Stand-Off With Raccoon In Her House

Nature: 1. Kesha: 0.

On Monday (July 21), the "Joyride" singer, 39, shared two videos to her Instagram Stories capturing the moment she unexpectedly came face-to-face with a raccoon trying to sneak in through an open window of her home and her subsequent — and unsuccessful — attempts to get the furry creature to leave, per People.

In the first clip, Kesha filmed herself walking into a room to reveal the raccoon hesitating at the window, seeming to debate fully crawling inside. This led the unlikely duo into a hilarious stand-off where the singer repeatedly told the creature to leave while it just stared right back

"No! Uh-uh. No raccoons in the house!" she said, filming the masked bandit attempting to test that boundary. "I'm scared of you."

Despite telling the raccoon it's "very cute," Kesha still advised it that it would be best to vacate the premises, saying, "Get out the house! [...] Go, get away!," all the while the raccoon stood on the windowsill.

When that didn't work, she appeared to concede defeat, closing the door to the room with a sigh and a simple, "I guess you win." However, when the raccoon started to come inside the house, she changed tactics, charging back inside with a new fire.

"Hey, you go away! Get out of the house!" she said. "Go! I'm scary! Go away!"

The "Tik Tok" musician continued to beg the "psychotic" raccoon to leave, admitting, "It was funny and cute [but] now you gotta go," before ultimately accepting defeat and telling the creature, "Well, just f---ing move in."

Moral of the story is: The chances of a raccoon sneaking in through your window may be low, but they're never zero.