Seahawks Place Charbonnet On PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks have placed running back Zach Charbonnet on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp approaches. The 25-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season's playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. While Charbonnet is making progress, there is no set timeline for his return to game action.

According to Yahoo Sports, Charbonnet's recovery is "progressing well," and he has a check-up scheduled for late July. During mandatory minicamp, he was seen doing some conditioning work, indicating positive strides in his rehabilitation.

Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism about Charbonnet's recovery, stating that he is doing a "great job." However, the typical recovery timeline for an ACL injury suggests that Charbonnet might miss the start of the 2026 season. Despite this, Macdonald did not rule out the possibility of an early return, saying, "Everything's possible."

Charbonnet had a standout season last year, rushing for 730 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. His absence, along with the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, has prompted the Seahawks to bolster their running back depth. They signed Emanuel Wilson and drafted Jadarian Price, who has impressed the team with his open-field vision.

The Seahawks will begin training camp on July 25 and face the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch on September 9.