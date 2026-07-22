SEC Commissioner: Break From NCAA Is Not First Choice

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed ongoing discussions about the possibility of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) breaking away from the NCAA during SEC media days in Tampa, Florida, on Monday (July 20). Sankey emphasized that while frustrations with the current state of college athletics are high, the SEC's primary goal is to work with Congress on a college sports reform bill, known as the Protect College Sports Act.

The bill, spearheaded by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, aims to reshape college sports. However, the SEC does not support the bill in its current form. Sankey noted that the conference has made "10 commonsense suggestions" to improve the bill, focusing on enforceable national standards, limiting state laws that circumvent rules, and ensuring transparency and accountability. Sankey told ESPN that the SEC is committed to working with Congress to refine the bill before it becomes law.

Despite the discussions about self-governance, Sankey clarified that these talks are not a negotiating tactic. He explained that the SEC's involvement in NCAA-run championships, which are crucial for the conference's revenue and participation, is a significant factor against going independent. He also mentioned the importance of a healthy national organization for the SEC's continued participation.

Yahoo! Sports reported that the SEC has been considering a "Plan B" for self-governance if congressional efforts fail. Sankey confirmed these discussions are genuine, citing frustrations with the current landscape of college athletics. He stressed the importance of getting the legislation right the first time, as there would be no opportunity to revisit it soon.

The SEC is also involved in ongoing conversations about expanding the College Football Playoff to a 24-team field. Sankey stated that while there is media interest, the SEC remains focused on finding the right path for college football, rather than the easiest one.