Snoop Dogg Announces Release Date For Anticipated Biopic

The hype for Snoop Dogg's biopic began last year after he inked a fresh deal with NBCUniversal. The 54-year-old artist secured a first-look contract with NBCUniversal for all his forthcoming projects in film, TV, sports, and streaming. As part of the deal, the Death Row Pictures founder agreed to allow the studio to produce a feature-length film about his life, and to continue serving as a judge for "The Voice."



“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home," Snoop Dogg said at the time. "The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”



Look out for Snoop Dogg's biopic in theaters next summer.