Snoop Dogg Announces Release Date For Anticipated Biopic
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2026
Snoop Dogg's long-awaited biopic will make its grand debut next summer.
The veteran hip-hop legend announced the release date of Snoop on Tuesday, July 21. According to Variety, the film stars "Outer Banks" actor Jonathan Daviss as the Doggfather and is directed by Craig Brewer. It's described as the “definitive biopic of the artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap.” Although the plot hasn't been revealed yet, Universal confirms the film will feature classics from the Death Row owner's extensive catalog such as “Gin and Juice,” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”. Snoop will hit theaters on August 6, 2027.
August 6, 2027!!! Ready ?? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/97O2VRqzgM— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 21, 2026
The hype for Snoop Dogg's biopic began last year after he inked a fresh deal with NBCUniversal. The 54-year-old artist secured a first-look contract with NBCUniversal for all his forthcoming projects in film, TV, sports, and streaming. As part of the deal, the Death Row Pictures founder agreed to allow the studio to produce a feature-length film about his life, and to continue serving as a judge for "The Voice."
“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home," Snoop Dogg said at the time. "The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”
Look out for Snoop Dogg's biopic in theaters next summer.