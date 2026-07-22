Stars' Robertson Avoids Arbitration With 1-Year Deal

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson has secured his future with the team for at least another year by signing a one-year, $12 million contract on Tuesday (July 21). This agreement allows both Robertson and the Stars to avoid a potentially contentious salary arbitration hearing. The deal comes just one day before Robertson's 27th birthday and solidifies his position as a key player for the Stars, a team he has been with since being drafted in 2017.

Robertson has been a cornerstone of the Dallas Stars, leading the team in scoring for three of the last four seasons. Last season, he achieved a remarkable 96 points, including 45 goals and 51 assists. According to Stars General Manager Jim Nill, "Jason has been a cornerstone of our franchise since he was drafted in 2017. A dynamic and skilled player, he has been one of the league's top offensive threats since making his NHL debut."

The $12 million salary for the 2026-27 season matches that of fellow Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. Earlier in the summer, there was speculation about a possible trade to the Seattle Kraken, but Robertson turned down a long-term offer from them, making it clear he wanted to stay in Dallas. This decision paved the way for the one-year deal, which gives Robertson the opportunity to prove his value further and potentially secure a more lucrative contract next year as an unrestricted free agent.

The deal is seen as a win for both Robertson and the Stars, as it avoids the potential discord of arbitration and keeps the team's top scorer focused on the upcoming season.