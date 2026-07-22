Stars' Robertson Avoids Arbitration With 1-Year Deal
By iHeartRadio
July 22, 2026
Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson has secured his future with the team for at least another year by signing a one-year, $12 million contract on Tuesday (July 21). This agreement allows both Robertson and the Stars to avoid a potentially contentious salary arbitration hearing. The deal comes just one day before Robertson's 27th birthday and solidifies his position as a key player for the Stars, a team he has been with since being drafted in 2017.
Robertson has been a cornerstone of the Dallas Stars, leading the team in scoring for three of the last four seasons. Last season, he achieved a remarkable 96 points, including 45 goals and 51 assists. According to Stars General Manager Jim Nill, "Jason has been a cornerstone of our franchise since he was drafted in 2017. A dynamic and skilled player, he has been one of the league's top offensive threats since making his NHL debut."
The $12 million salary for the 2026-27 season matches that of fellow Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. Earlier in the summer, there was speculation about a possible trade to the Seattle Kraken, but Robertson turned down a long-term offer from them, making it clear he wanted to stay in Dallas. This decision paved the way for the one-year deal, which gives Robertson the opportunity to prove his value further and potentially secure a more lucrative contract next year as an unrestricted free agent.
The deal is seen as a win for both Robertson and the Stars, as it avoids the potential discord of arbitration and keeps the team's top scorer focused on the upcoming season.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio