Stephen A. Smith Reacts To ESPN Firing Ryan Clark, Cam Newton

Stephen A. Smith expressed his disappointment over ESPN's decision to lay off Ryan Clark and Cam Newton as part of a broader round of layoffs. On Tuesday (July 21), Smith shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, revealing his frustration with ESPN's management for including Clark, a former Pittsburgh Steeler and key figure on the Emmy-winning show NFL Live, in the layoffs.

Smith stated,

"I'm going to miss him. I am not happy about this decision one bit. The bosses know I'm not happy about this decision."

Despite his efforts to advocate for Clark, Smith acknowledged that decisions like these are often driven by fiscal and financial circumstances beyond his control. According to Yahoo Sports, Smith was asked for his opinion on the layoffs and made it clear he wanted to keep Clark, but ultimately, the decision was not his to make.

Clark's dismissal came as a surprise, especially since he was actively co-hosting "NFL Live" when the decision was made. Fox News reported that ESPN executives expedited the process to prevent Clark from learning about his firing through social media. Smith emphasized that Clark was not only a colleague but also a friend and brother, making the news particularly difficult for him to accept.

In addition to Clark and Newton, the layoffs also affected NFL insider Tom Pelissero and MLB announcer Karl Ravech. Smith concluded his video with a heartfelt message to Clark, saying, "Love you bro, you know that. Always, always here. Talk to you soon."

As ESPN navigates these changes, Smith's comments highlight the emotional impact such decisions can have on those within the network. While Smith understands the business rationale behind the layoffs, his personal connection to Clark underscores the human element involved in these corporate decisions.