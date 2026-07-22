Taco Bell Rolls Out Lettuce-Free Deal After Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Taco Bell is offering a special promotion of "lettuce-free" enchiritos for just $1 as the fast-food chain attempts to recover from a significant drop in customer visits following a link to a cyclosporiasis outbreak. The outbreak, which federal health officials connected to lettuce served at Taco Bell locations, has caused a notable decline in foot traffic. According to data from Placer.ai, visits to U.S. Taco Bell locations fell nearly 19% after the outbreak was publicized.

The $1 enchirito deal, announced on Taco Bell's social media accounts, is available to customers as a gesture of appreciation. The promotion also includes regular nacho fries for $1, but only for orders placed through Taco Bell's app. The enchirito, which usually costs $4.29, is a flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, beans, diced onions, cheddar cheese, and covered in red sauce.

The outbreak has affected more than just Taco Bell. Other restaurants have also experienced a decrease in foot traffic, although not as severe. Taco Bell's parent company, Yum! Brands, has seen its stock fall by about 9% in the past week. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially linked the outbreak to lettuce from Taylor Farms, a supplier for Taco Bell, but later announced that the initial test results were a false positive. Despite this, the FDA maintains that the parasite originated with the supplier, which is recalling the potentially tainted lettuce.

In response to the outbreak, Taco Bell has removed the implicated lettuce from its locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1,644 people across five states have been infected, with 94 hospitalizations. Cyclosporiasis, caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, can lead to symptoms such as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea.

Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant emphasized the company's commitment to transparency and customer loyalty in a LinkedIn post, stating, "We aren’t entitled to your loyalty. We earn it one meal at a time."