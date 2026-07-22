CD sales in the United States have experienced a remarkable 16% increase during the first half of 2026, largely driven by the enthusiastic support of K-pop fans. This surge marks a significant turnaround for the format, which had been overshadowed by the popularity of vinyl records in recent years. According to a report by Luminate, CD sales reached 16.3 million units, outpacing vinyl's 2.4% growth.

The resurgence of CDs can be attributed in part to the influence of K-pop, with BTS playing a major role. Their reunion album, "Arirang," sold 516,000 physical copies in its debut week, contributing significantly to the CD revival. The album's success highlights the K-pop fan culture, where collectible packaging and multiple editions encourage fans to purchase albums as prized memorabilia. MSN reports that this trend has turned albums into more than just music—they are now collectibles and fan merchandise.

While K-pop has been a major driver, the CD revival extends beyond this genre. Even excluding K-pop sales, CD sales still increased by 6.7% year over year. This broader boom in physical music sales reflects changing listening habits, particularly among younger fans. Consequence notes that 60% of Gen Z listeners now prefer music from the 1990s or earlier, driven by nostalgia and a desire for tangible music formats.

Retailers like Target and Walmart have also seen significant gains, capturing nearly 30% of the physical music market. This growth is largely attributed to K-pop's collector-driven culture, with artists like BTS, ENHYPEN, and ATEEZ leading sales through mass-market retailers. The trend suggests that while streaming remains dominant, physical products are increasingly seen as keepsakes and expressions of fandom.

The CD's resurgence highlights a shift in how music is consumed, with fans embracing physical formats as a way to support artists and own a piece of their work. Despite the challenges posed by digital streaming, the physical music revival continues to evolve, driven by culture and community engagement.