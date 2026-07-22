Travis Scott Opens Up About Appearing In 'The Odyssey' & His Upcoming Album

“All those actors were there, and I’m standing on the table,” he continued. “And it wasn’t like Travis rager s**t, or we’re kicking it at a function. No, this was some serious s**t. There’s a camera right here in my face. Nolan’s right there. And they’re all actors — so everyone’s in their zone, locked in.”



Scott has acted in a few indie films within the past few years, but he said he learned a lot while working on The Odyssey. He would show up to the set at 5 a.m. and didn't leave until at least 3 p.m. He recalled spending zero time in his trailer because no one else did either. Nonetheless, he said he appreciated the time he spent with everyone.



“I would love to act more,” Scott said. “I respect the true talents of the people that wake up every day and really grind.”



In addition to acting and directing, Travis Scott is also focused on putting together his sixth studio album. He keeps tracks for the follow-up to UTOPIA on an iPod that's attached to a waistband. Fans recently spotted Scott with the iPod while he was at a World Cup game in Houston. The "Sicko Mode" rapper didn't confirm anything else about the project. However, he did reveal a few influences behind the album's sonic direction, including Parliament, Oasis, Van Halen, Don Toliver, Raphael Saadiq and Daft Punk.



“I’m here to conquer who I am as an artist," he said. "In these side quests — these cool things I like to do — I never lose sight of the main goal. I’m still trying to do every stadium in the United States and the world. I’m working on an album right now, and that’s fucking amazing. And I’m constantly pushing myself to push the sonics to try to make something that I haven’t made before.”



Watch Travis Scott talk more about his co-stars from The Odyssey below.