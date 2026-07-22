Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon (July 22), bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and the threat of coastal flooding to the region. According to the National Hurricane Center, Bertha came ashore near the Biloxi Wildlife Management Area around 2 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect from the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana, covering metro New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and several southeast Louisiana parishes, while a Tropical Storm Watch extended west of Morgan City to Sargent, Texas. Forecasters said the storm would continue to move west-northwest at around seven miles per hour, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds expected near the coast through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Coastal areas such as Plaquemines, Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes faced the greatest risk of wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, and flooding. Water levels in some areas like Shell Beach and Venetian Isles rose as strong winds pushed water inland, prompting officials to close flood gates and urge residents to move vehicles to higher ground. St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes reported minor coastal flooding but said, “We want our residents to know that we are prepared and ready to respond if needed,” according to Fox 8 Live.

Officials in coastal Mississippi and southeast Louisiana advised caution as water could rise one to three feet above ground in some shoreline communities. Inland impacts were expected to be limited, with most areas north of Interstate 10 seeing little rain but dealing with extreme heat. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, with heat indices possibly reaching 113 degrees.

As Bertha tracks westward, the storm is expected to weaken but remain a tropical storm through late Thursday, eventually moving toward the Texas Gulf Coast by Thursday evening. Residents in Texas are advised to prepare for gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and possible coastal flooding later this week. Local events, such as the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, have delayed some activities in response to the storm.

Authorities across the region urged residents to remain alert, follow local advisories, and prepare for potential changes in weather conditions as Bertha continues its path along the Gulf Coast.