Trump Visits Georgia To Promote Administration Achievements

President Donald Trump visited Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday (July 22) to deliver a campaign-style speech focusing on his administration's achievements. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, Trump aimed to highlight his policies on affordability and education.

During his visit, Trump promoted the Trump Accounts program, which provides $1,000 to children born between 2025 and 2028. The program, launched three weeks ago, is part of Trump's broader effort to address economic issues and support American families. Trump emphasized that the Trump Accounts would help ensure every young child has a chance at the American Dream. At the event, Georgia GOP governor candidate Rick Jackson pledged to match the federal contribution if elected.

The visit also included discussions on other key issues such as immigration, crime, and gender in sports. Trump was joined by Republican candidates, including Rick Jackson, who is running for governor, and Representative Mike Collins, who is running for the U.S. Senate. However, Collins did not attend the event, citing commitments in Washington, D.C.

Protesters gathered outside Wheeler High School to voice their opposition to Trump's policies, including his immigration stance and the Trump Accounts initiative. Despite the protests, Trump remained focused on rallying support for Republican candidates in Georgia, a battleground state he won in the 2024 election.

Trump's visit is part of a broader strategy to maintain Republican momentum heading into the midterms. As the election season heats up, the President's focus on key policy issues aims to galvanize support among voters and secure victories for the GOP in November.