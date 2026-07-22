Trump Warns Iran: U.S. Will Bomb Bridges If Ships Attacked

By iHeartRadio

July 22, 2026

President Trump Addresses The Nation From The East Room Of The White House
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In a recent post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the United States would retaliate by bombing an Iranian bridge or power plant if Iran attacks a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. This warning comes amid ongoing tensions and military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran, which have persisted for 11 consecutive days.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy trade, has become a focal point of conflict. President Trump's comments were made Wednesday (July 22) as the U.S. continued its series of airstrikes on Iran, targeting military operations centers, aircraft hangars, and drone storage facilities. The ongoing conflict has already led to significant disruptions in global oil supplies, with Brent crude oil prices rising to around $94 a barrel.

The U.S. military's actions are part of a broader strategy to counter Iran's aggressive moves in the region. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on U.S. allies, including a recent missile attack on Jordan's city of Aqaba. The conflict has drawn international attention, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the attacks on civilian infrastructure as "unacceptable."

Despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed in June to end the war, hostilities have continued. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled, with both sides seeking leverage by targeting civilian infrastructure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Iran's actions could set a dangerous precedent for global trade.

As the situation remains tense, President Trump has expressed little interest in returning to negotiations, signaling a continued military approach. The conflict's focus on the Strait of Hormuz underscores the strategic importance of this waterway and the potential for further escalation.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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