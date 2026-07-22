"Reach Out" comes straight off the singer's upcoming album Frequency of Love. Monét announced the album back in February following the release of its first single, "Let Me." FOL serves as the follow-up to her debut solo album JAGUAR II, featuring her breakthrough hit, "On My Mama." The song was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Although she didn't win that award, Monét did take home trophies for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. It was the first batch of Grammy nominations she earned for her own music following her original wins for her work on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album.



Frequency of Love is scheduled to arrive on October 2. You can pre-order the album now. Check out the album cover and watch the official music video for "Reach Out" below.