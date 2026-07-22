Victoria Monet Shares New Song Ahead Of Upcoming Album 'Frequency of Love'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2026
Victoria Monét is back with a brand-new banger that's sure to get her fans on their feet.
On Wednesday, July 22, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter shared her new single "Reach Out," produced by Kaytranada and D’Mile, along with an artistic new music video. In the visuals directed by Dave Meyers, Monét delivers eye-popping routines choreographed by Sean Bankhead while serving up numerous looks that would dominate any runway.
"I am so thankful to everyone who was a part of this piece of art!!" Monét said about the record. "I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you 🤍"
REACH OUT!!!! Music video and song out nowwww🥹— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 22, 2026
I am so thankful to everyone who was a part of this piece of art!! I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you 🤍https://t.co/5k98srZQbT
Director: Dave Meyers
Choreographer: @itsSeanBankhead pic.twitter.com/SEgXBGBy4E
"Reach Out" comes straight off the singer's upcoming album Frequency of Love. Monét announced the album back in February following the release of its first single, "Let Me." FOL serves as the follow-up to her debut solo album JAGUAR II, featuring her breakthrough hit, "On My Mama." The song was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Although she didn't win that award, Monét did take home trophies for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. It was the first batch of Grammy nominations she earned for her own music following her original wins for her work on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album.
Frequency of Love is scheduled to arrive on October 2. You can pre-order the album now. Check out the album cover and watch the official music video for "Reach Out" below.
Frequency Of Love— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 22, 2026
10.2.26
Album link in bio to pre-save pic.twitter.com/3qkESpll9E