Warriors' Curry First Active Player With HOF Exhibit

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is making history as the first active NBA player to have his own exhibit at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The exhibit, titled "Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc," will open on Friday (July 24) in Springfield, Massachusetts. It celebrates Curry's rise from an overlooked prospect to a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and 12-time NBA All-Star.

The exhibit will showcase Curry's journey with Olympic and championship artifacts, game-worn gear, and rare video footage. Curry expressed his gratitude, saying, "Being part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in this way is hard to put into words. My hope is that fans walk through this experience and feel the joy, the purpose, and the gratitude that basketball has given me."

John Doleva, President & CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, praised Curry for redefining basketball and setting a blueprint for being a role model. The exhibit is part of the Hall's acclaimed gallery, "The Vault," and will be open for a limited time.

Curry, who is entering his 18th professional season, plans to continue playing for at least two more years and is expected to engage in extension talks with the Warriors later this summer. For more details on the exhibit, visit Hoophall.com.