Watch The Jonas Brothers Return To Camp In New ‘Camp Rock 3’ Trailer

The Jonas Brothers are exactly where they're supposed to be: making their return in the long-awaited third film in the beloved Camp Rock franchise.

Nearly two decades after the previous installment, Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray) and Joe Jonas (Shane Gray) stepped back onto camp grounds in the new trailer for Camp Rock 3. The real-life musical trio are reprising their roles in the fictional band Connect 3 as they return to Camp Rock to find a new opening act for their reunion tour after losing their last one, Variety reports.

According to the film synopsis: "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested – leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances."

The JoBros and Demi Lovato, who starred as Mitchie Torres in both 2008's Camp Rock and it's 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, are serving as executive producers for the new film; however, it was previously reported that Lovato was not confirmed to appear in the film. Another of the original film's stars also shared why they won't be in the new installment.

In addition to the Jonas Brothers, Maria Canals-Barrera is set to reprise her role as Connie, Mitchie's mother. New faces joining the franchise include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.

Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel August 13 and on Disney+ the following day.