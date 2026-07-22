World Cup Fever Brings Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ Back To Hot 100

By Will Mendelson

July 22, 2026

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

And after all... "Wonderwall" is back on the Billboard Hot 100, almost 30 years after its debut.

The iconic Oasis song has re-entered the chart at No. 27 after England fans unofficially adopted it as the team's unofficial World Cup anthem.

Earlier this month, band member Noel Gallagher gave his approval of the track serving as England's unofficial anthem.

When England defeated Croatia during their June 17 match, fans celebrated by singing "Wonderwall" in unison. Despite not rooting for the Brits, the singer endorsed his song as the country's anthem.

"Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players," Gallagher told The Sun on June 21.

The hit single was released in 1995 as the second single off the band's album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? It ultimately reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become the group's defining track.

Oasis
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