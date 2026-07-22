World Series Champion Dodgers to Visit President Trump

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the 2025 World Series, are set to visit the White House on Thursday (July 23). President Donald Trump will honor the team during a ceremony celebrating their back-to-back championships. The Dodgers were previously hosted by President Trump in April 2025 and by President Biden in 2021 following their respective World Series victories.

This visit continues a tradition that dates back to 1869 when the Cincinnati Red Stockings met with President Ulysses S. Grant. According to a statement from the White House, "President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!" The Los Angeles Times reported.

The Dodgers' visit comes amid their East Coast road trip, which includes games against the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. The team will use their off-day for the White House visit, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

While the visit is a nod to tradition, it has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some have expressed disapproval due to strained relations between Californians and the current administration. Despite this, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the importance of respecting the office, stating, "For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the office, I’m going to go to the White House." The Los Angeles Times also highlighted his comments.

The Dodgers currently hold the best record in the league, boasting a 65% win rate, and are strong contenders for another World Series appearance this season.