Yankees Activate Fried From IL For Doubleheader

By iHeartRadio

July 22, 2026

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The New York Yankees have activated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list, allowing him to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday (July 22). Fried, a three-time All-Star, had been sidelined since mid-May with a bone bruise in his left elbow. Initially scheduled for a rehab start with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees decided to bring him back to the major league rotation after Tuesday's game was rained out.

Fried's return is timely for the Yankees, who are still missing Carlos Rodón due to left elbow inflammation. Fried, who signed a $218 million, eight-year contract with the Yankees in December 2024, has a record of 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season. He was forced to leave his May 13 start against the Orioles after just three innings due to decreased velocity, leading to the discovery of the bone bruise.

During his lone rehab appearance, Fried pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Fried's readiness, noting that the pitcher was on board with the decision to return early. Boone also mentioned that Fried would be on a limited pitch count, similar to the 60 pitches planned for his scrapped rehab start.

The Yankees are optimistic about Fried's return, especially as it marks the first time he and fellow ace Gerrit Cole will pitch on the same day since Cole's return from Tommy John surgery. Fried's presence is expected to bolster the Yankees' rotation as they aim for a strong second half of the season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices