Yankees Activate Fried From IL For Doubleheader

The New York Yankees have activated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list, allowing him to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday (July 22). Fried, a three-time All-Star, had been sidelined since mid-May with a bone bruise in his left elbow. Initially scheduled for a rehab start with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees decided to bring him back to the major league rotation after Tuesday's game was rained out.

Fried's return is timely for the Yankees, who are still missing Carlos Rodón due to left elbow inflammation. Fried, who signed a $218 million, eight-year contract with the Yankees in December 2024, has a record of 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season. He was forced to leave his May 13 start against the Orioles after just three innings due to decreased velocity, leading to the discovery of the bone bruise.

During his lone rehab appearance, Fried pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Fried's readiness, noting that the pitcher was on board with the decision to return early. Boone also mentioned that Fried would be on a limited pitch count, similar to the 60 pitches planned for his scrapped rehab start.

The Yankees are optimistic about Fried's return, especially as it marks the first time he and fellow ace Gerrit Cole will pitch on the same day since Cole's return from Tommy John surgery. Fried's presence is expected to bolster the Yankees' rotation as they aim for a strong second half of the season.