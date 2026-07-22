Zendaya Has The Best Response To Fan's Marriage Proposal

Sorry to all the potential suitors out there — Zendaya is a happily married woman.

One fan in particular got first-hand knowledge of this fact after proposing to the actress during an event for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Mexico on Monday (July 20), per Page Six. Zendaya was walking the red carpet for the film, in which she stars alongside husband Tom Holland, when a fan asked her, "Will you marry me, please?"

In a video shared online of the spontaneous marriage proposal, the Euphoria actress, 29, can be seen laughing before replying to the fan, "You're too late!"

The cheeky exchange comes shortly after Holland, 30, referred to his Spider-Man costar and longtime love as his "wife" for the first time publicly during a podcast interview when he was asked who he would like to vacation with in Greece.

"I think probably my wife would be pretty good," he said. "It would be a bit strange if I went, 'Sorry babe, I'm gonna take [their The Odyssey costar] Matt [Damon] actually."

Zendaya and Holland, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and who have been engaged since at least early 2025, sparked marriage rumors earlier this year after she was seen wearing a gold band rather than her diamond engagement ring. The speculation grew even more when her stylist Law Roach claimed they had "already" gotten married and that everyone had "missed it."

While the notoriously private couple initial kept quiet about their reported nuptials, the Uncharted actor confirmed last month that they had secretly tied the knot.